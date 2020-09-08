Punch led to man's death in Downtown Eastside, Vancouver police say

Vancouver police are investigating the death of a man following an assault Monday in the city's Downtown Eastside.

According to a police statement, Neil Scarisbrick, 36, died after being punched during an incident near Hastings and Columbia streets.

Investigators believe the victim and suspect were known to each other and that there is no risk to the public.

The death is Vancouver's 11th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-3321.