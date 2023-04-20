Hikers narrowly miss rockfall on B.C. trail

Four hikers narrowly missed a rockfall that occurred on a popular trail in B.C.'s West Kootenay region earlier this week, according to the volunteer-run organization responsible for maintaining the trail.

Chris Kölmel, director of the Friends of Pulpit Rock Society based in Nelson, B.C., said the rockfall happened on Monday from a bluff located about halfway up the Pulpit Rock trail.

Kölmel added that the area had been deteriorating over the last year and recent extreme weather may have caused the rockfall.

"Lots of precipitation, [and] some of the freezing or frozen rains opened up some cracks and caused a rockfall," he said.

The Pulpit Rock Trail has been closed since Monday after the rockfall. (Friends of Pulpit Rock Society)

Geologist Brent Ward, co-director of the Centre for Natural Hazards Research at Simon Fraser University, said rockfalls are more common during the fall and spring, when temperatures drop below zero at night but rise during the day.

"It's this freezing-and-thawing cycle that really triggers a lot of rockfall," Ward said.

The 1.8-kilometre trail is located across the Kootenay River from Nelson, and comprises many paths with a gentle slope. The society's website states that hikers could enjoy panoramic views of Nelson from the peak of Pulpit Rock.

Panoramic views of Nelson, B.C., are pictured from the top of Pulpit Rock. (Pulpit Rock Trail Society)

Jenna Arpita Shea, who was hiking the trail with her seven-year-old son, Oliver, recalled the terrifying experience.

She said after they passed two other hikers under the bluff, Oliver said: "Mom, that looks like it could slide."

Not wanting to scare him, Shea said she replied: "I'm sure they take good care of the trail."

About 15 seconds later, they heard a loud "boom" sound, like boulders smashing.

"It was loud and long!"

Jenna Arpita Shea was hiking with her son, Oliver, when the rockfall occurred. (Submitted by Jenna Arpita Shea)

No one was injured, according to emergency responders.

Trail builder Derrick Bint, who works for the Friends of Pulpit Rock Society, told local news outlet Trail Times that the rocks that fell were the size of freezers.

The society says it has since closed the trail while it works with B.C.'s Ministry of Forests to build an alternative route, which they hope to complete by this weekend.

In the meantime, hikers are being encouraged to try the Lyons Bluff Trail instead, about four kilometres northeast of the Pulpit Rock Trailhead.