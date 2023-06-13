Long-standing independent bookstore to close Kitsilano location

Known for its curated selection of literature and ability to source rare books for customers, Pulp Fiction Books is a staple for many Vancouver bibliophiles.

But its West Broadway location will be closing after serving the neighbourhood for 21 years.

Owner Chris Brayshaw says foot traffic in the neighbourhood has dropped in recent years, with many Kitsilano customers choosing to order books via their delivery service.

And when the building's owner proposed a rent increase, he decided it was time to leave.

But Brayshaw says he will miss his customers on the West Side, many of whom he considers friends.

"There was a core community," he said. "I will miss them the most."

While closing his Kitsilano shop is the best decision for business, Brayshaw says he will miss his customers and the community. (Baneet Braich/CBC)

He says many Kitsilano customers were avid readers, and some were local writers whose books the store carried.

"One of my favourite clients has a phrase that she dropped on me one day. She said, 'I am my own book club.' And many of my favourite customers from the Kitsilano store were their own book clubs."

Brayshaw says the closure will not result in any layoffs, as staff will relocate to other locations or work on special orders.

"I want to keep the business in business so that I can serve the communities that I'm a part of," he said.

Kaitlyn Le has been coming to the West Broadway shop for over a decade — ever since she was a young teen.

"I'm pretty upset," Le said. "It's kind of a loss."

Kaitlyn Le has been coming to Pulp Fiction Books' Kitsilano location for over a decade. She says she will miss the store's selection and affordable prices. (Baneet Braich/CBC)

Le likes that the books are affordable and that every time she comes, there are always new and different books in the store.

"You find a lot of gems here, things with beautiful covers, old editions."

Le recalls she used to browse the store, stacking all the books she wanted on a chair — then having to waddle home with her giant stack of reads.

Chris Reid, the owner of the Broadway International Wine Shop next door, says he is seeing a lot of sad faces as people walk by the bookstore and notice the "For Lease" sign.

"I've heard a lot of, 'Oh no, they're closing,' over and over again," said Reid. "This bookstore was definitely loved by the community."