Public warned to avoid North Creek Trail near Pemberton after grizzly attack
The BC Conservation Officer Service is warning the public to stay away from the area of North Creek Trail near Pemberton after a man was attacked by a grizzly bear.
36-year-old man is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
The service said the man was among a group of three people near the North Creek Cabin, a hut for mountaineers, which is along the North Creek Trail.
The group called for help using an inReach device — a communication tool that uses satellite to send signals in remote areas — at approximately 6 p.m. on Friday night.
They were airlifted out by Pemberton Search and Rescue and the man is now in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The service wrote in a tweet that while in bear country it is crucial to make noise, be vigilant, travel in groups and carry bear spray.