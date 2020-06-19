Public warned about high-risk sex offender living in Vancouver

Vancouver police are issuing a warning to the public about a high-risk sex offender who will be living in the city.

Frank William Skani, 42, poses a significant risk to women and the Correctional Service of Canada has assessed him as high risk for sexual recidivism, according to a news release from the Vancouver Police Department.

He is currently serving a 10-year supervision order for offences including sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault, forcible confinement, break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime, and theft of credit card.

Skani's supervision order requires him to live at a supervised correctional residential facility and report all relationships with women and girls to his parole officer.

He's banned from using alcohol or drugs, accessing pornography, using a device with access to the internet, having any inappropriate physical contact with women and girls, entering any private home or hotel, and being in the company of sex trade workers or girls under the age of 16.

Anyone who sees Skani violating those conditions is asked to call 911.

Skani is shown in a photo released by police in 2017. (Vancouver Police Department)

Skani is described as five feet and nine inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He has a Harley Davidson/angel tattoo on his chest and additional tattoos on his right upper arm and forearms. He has also been reported to use the aliases Jason Christopher Atkinson, Jason Christopher Skani, Frank William Skanie, William Frank and Frankie William.

Skani has been in and out of jail for most of his life because of violent sexual offences, and has been the subject of a number of public warnings.

Shortly after his release in 2013, Skani attacked a woman in her own kitchen after asking to borrow pancake syrup, and choked her on the floor. As she started passing out, she thrashed, broke his grip, and he fled.