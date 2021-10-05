COVID-19 vaccines to be mandatory for all public service employees in B.C.

COVID-19 vaccines will soon be mandatory for thousands of public service employees in B.C., the province has announced.

A statement Tuesday said anyone working for the B.C. Public Service Agency will need to have had both shots by Nov. 22.

"As more employees return to their regular workplaces later in the fall, this provides an additional and reassuring layer of protection for workers who are continuing the vital work of serving British Columbians," the statement said.

Roughly 30,000 people work in public service in B.C.

Those staff working "in core government or ministries" will be required to provide proof of full vaccination with their vaccine cards.

The province said it will be releasing guidance in early November for "the few people who are unable to be vaccinated."