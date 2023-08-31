Public safety warning issued as toxic drug deaths in B.C. rise to 7 per day

The B.C. Coroners Service (BCCS) issued a public safety warning Wednesday amid "a recent increase in deaths caused by toxic drugs."

The service says the number of toxic drug deaths has risen faster than expected since October when it warned the province was on track to surpass its previous grim record for the number of toxic drug deaths in a year.

The BCCS says preliminary numbers indicate toxic drugs are suspected in more than 200 deaths in November and the province has averaged about seven toxic drug deaths per day for the past seven weeks.

"Unregulated drug deaths in the winter months have historically increased over the numbers reported during the rest of the year, so this early increase could be a sign of another challenging season for people who use drugs in B.C.," said the BCCS.

The statement said the coroners service historically does not issue an update report in December, but it will now to "ensure that people are aware of the continuing risks related to the unregulated drug market and of recent increases in deaths reported.''

The warning says anyone using drugs should do so in the presence of someone who can administer naloxone and first aid, and call 911.

"Please do not use drugs alone," reads the warning. "It is critically important that people take advantage of every available support to keep themselves safe."

The warning advises people to have their drugs tested by an approved service. It said reports of counterfeit hydromorphone tablets in the Interior Health region show that drugs presumed to be safe carry significant risk.

Since April 2016, when a provincial emergency was declared, more than 13,500 people in B.C. have died after taking unregulated drugs.

Unregulated drug toxicity is the leading cause of death in B.C. for persons aged 10 to 59, accounting for more deaths than homicides, suicides, accidents and natural diseases combined, according to the BCCS.