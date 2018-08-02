Public inquiry into gas prices in B.C. finds 'unexplained difference' of 13 cents per litre

The B.C. Utilities Commission (BCUC) has found that the gasoline market in the province is not truly competitive and that there's a "significant unexplained difference" of about 13 cents per litre in gas prices between southern B.C. and other parts of the Pacific Northwest.

The findings of the public inquiry into gas and diesel prices were announced Friday morning, just as gas prices surge ahead of the Labour Day long weekend. Prices at the pump were hitting $1.52 per litre of regular in Vancouver at daybreak.

Premier John Horgan ordered the inquiry in May, when prices reached a record-breaking $1.70 a litre for regular, saying gas and diesel price increases were "alarming, increasingly out of line with the rest of Canada, and people in B.C. deserve answers."

At the time, Horgan said British Columbians — particularly those in Metro Vancouver and on Vancouver Island — were used to higher gas prices compared to other provinces but not to the extent seen this spring.

In the investigation, the BCUC looked at evidence presented by all the major companies that have refining and retail business in the province, as well as more than 70 letters of comment from members of the public and three reports by independent consultants.

The gasoline market in B.C. is not truly competitive, the report found, adding that retail market prices can be controlled by five refiner-marketers.

That said, the report noted that there is no evidence of collusion among the retail operators or of cartel behaviour.

Regulation could potentially improve the situation but further investigation is needed, the report also said.

A copy of the findings is being presented to the minister of jobs, trade and technology and the commission is recommending a one-month comment period about the report.