B.C.'s new public health restrictions come into effect Monday

New COVID-19 public health restrictions come into effect Monday in British Columbia amid a spike in cases driven by the Omicron variant.

Restrictions were announced on Friday afternoon by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and will remain in place until Jan. 31.

They include the cancellation of organized New Year's Eve events and sports tournaments, as well as limits on indoor gatherings.

Indoor gatherings will be limited to household members plus 10 guests, or one additional household — as long as everyone over the age of 12 is fully vaccinated.

"We need to take these measures until we understand the full impact Omicron will have in the B.C. context," Henry said on Friday.

"It is imperative people follow the new orders in how they celebrate this season."

Henry also announced that the province will be stepping up scanning of vaccine QR codes to make sure proof of vaccination is confirmed in all settings.

She also urged retailers to have COVID-19 safety plans in place for Boxing Day and holiday shopping events.

WATCH | Henry asks British Columbians to cut back holiday parties:

B.C. health officials ask public to keep holiday gatherings small Duration 1:50 Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is asking people to keep holiday parties to one household and either one other household or a total of 10 or fewer people. 1:50

Large events to limit attendance

Starting Monday, venues holding more than 1,000 people will be limited to 50 per cent capacity. Those venues already required patrons to show proof of vaccination using B.C.'s vaccine card.

Over the weekend, numerous events were cancelled or postponed due to the spike in cases.

This includes four Vancouver Canucks games . Home games against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday and the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday were called off.

The scheduled game after that, a road game against the San Jose Sharks, was also postponed, as was the following home game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Ticket holders for the four games have been told to keep their tickets as the events are pushed back indefinitely.

Broadway Across Canada's staging of Anastasia , originally scheduled from Jan. 18 to 23, has also been rescheduled due to the new restrictions.

Other cancelled events include the 2022 Vancouver International Auto Show, the 2022 Vancouver International Boat Show, and a Bryan Adams concert on New Year's Eve.

Restaurants to be seated only

As part of the new restrictions, diners at restaurants must remain at their tables and not mix or mingle with other parties.

Organized events will not be allowed, and diners will have to be seated at their tables — no standing or dancing allowed. Masks are also required when not seated at a table.

Diners are pictured eating at a restaurant in downtown Vancouver. From Monday, diners will have to be seated at their tables and will not be allowed to dance or mingle with other patrons. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

In B.C.'s Northern Health authority, alcohol service is prohibited past 10 p.m., and nightclubs are closed.

The latest measures do not include an advisory against non-essential travel within the province or across the country, though health officials say unvaccinated people should not travel.