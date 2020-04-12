'Horrified at my own actions': Man apologizes for spitting on Vancouver condo's elevator buttons

A man is apologizing after facing backlash over a video of him appearing to spit on a condo elevator in Vancouver's Olympic Village neighbourhood.

The video, posted to Twitter, shows the man appearing to spit on the floor buttons' control panel as he leaves the elevator.

"I am horrified at my own actions which are reprehensible and inexcusable," said the unidentified man, in a press release from his lawyer Richard Fowler.

"The incident occurred as a result of a momentary fit of anger resulting from an ongoing dispute with the strata council in the building where I own a unit,'' he said in the statement.

A resident of the building tweeted surveillance video of the incident, which garnered considerable anger and backlash on social media.

"This dirtbag spat on the elevator buttons in my apt building," wrote Marie Hui on Twitter. "Endangering me and my family and everyone else in the building."

Hui said she obtained the video from a friend who was concerned for her safety, but wasn't certain where it originated.

The unidentified man said he has no health issues related to COVID-19 — and through Fowler, said he will also seek counselling.

The Vancouver Police Department says it is not investigating the matter as there was no criminal element involved.