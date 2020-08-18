Skip to Main Content
Psychiatric patient who failed to return to hospital now subject of RCMP public warning
Landon Hayes Kibbe, 36, failed to return to Coquitlam forensic hospital after being released on a day pass

Coquitlam RCMP say Landon Hayes Kibbe is unlawfully at large after he failed to return to the city's Forensic Psychiatric Hospital on Monday. (Coquitlam RCMP)

RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C., are asking the public to keep an eye out for a psychiatric patient who didn't return to hospital Monday afternoon after being released on a day pass.

Landon Hayes Kibbe, 36, was first reported overdue from the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam at around 3:30 p.m. PT Monday, according to a statement from RCMP.

Kibbe is described as a white male with a heavy build, about six feet two inches tall, with short brown hair, a brown moustache and grey eyes. 

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black hat and shoes and dark shorts, and was carrying a black backpack.

Police warned Kibbe may behave in a way that presents a risk to himself or the public.

Anyone who comes in contact with Kibbe is asked to call 911 immediately.

