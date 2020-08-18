Psychiatric patient who failed to return to hospital now subject of RCMP public warning

RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C., are asking the public to keep an eye out for a psychiatric patient who didn't return to hospital Monday afternoon after being released on a day pass.

Landon Hayes Kibbe, 36, was first reported overdue from the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam at around 3:30 p.m. PT Monday, according to a statement from RCMP.

Kibbe is described as a white male with a heavy build, about six feet two inches tall, with short brown hair, a brown moustache and grey eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black hat and shoes and dark shorts, and was carrying a black backpack.

Police warned Kibbe may behave in a way that presents a risk to himself or the public.

Anyone who comes in contact with Kibbe is asked to call 911 immediately.