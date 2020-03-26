B.C. reports 10 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

THE LATEST:

10 more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in British Columbia, bringing the total to 2,517.

Two more people have died in the past 48 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 157.

There are 303 active cases in B.C.

39 people are in hospital, 8 of them in the ICU.

2,057 people have recovered, representing 82 per cent of people diagnosed with COVID-18 in B.C.

There is one new community outbreak at Nature's Touch frozen fruit processing plant in Abbotsford.

There are 14 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care homes, and two ongoing outbreaks in acute care facilities.

No new resident cases have been reported in long-term care homes.

More to come.

