Provincial Court of B.C. to reopen some courtrooms for in-person proceedings

The Provincial Court of B.C has announced the next phase of service resumption, with limited courtrooms set to open next month for in-person appearances for priority matters that can't be handled remotely.

The courts closed down in March when provincial health officials said the number of people in courthouses needed to be minimized to limit the spread of COVID-19, but some proceedings have been handled remotely since then.

Two courtrooms in various cities across the province will be open June 8, including both Vancouver provincial courthouses, as well as courthouses in Surrey, Victoria, Prince George and Kelowna. All six courthouses had already been serving as "hub courts" during the pandemic. A single courtroom will be opened June 15 in 37 other courthouses across B.C.

"Open accessible courts are fundamental to our democracy. The rule of law depends on it," the Provincial Court said in a statement. "However, the public, litigants, court staff, court participants, counsel, judges and the media need to know that when they come to court, they will be safe."

According to the statement, officials have consulted with experienced professionals on measures to minimize the transmission of the virus, but the specific changes that will allow for physical distancing in the courtrooms have not been released.

The Provincial Court has continued to hear urgent matters in family, small claims and criminal divisions throughout the pandemic, largely by telephone and videoconferencing.

"The Provincial Court is working very hard to balance public safety and the need to provide access to justice to uphold the rule of law," the statement read.

On Tuesday, Attorney General David Eby said reopening courts in the province is a "massive undertaking" that involves rearranging and removing furniture, installing sanitation stations and setting up how traffic will flow indoors.

Eby said the Provincial Court, along with the B.C. Supreme Court have thousands of matters that have been delayed or deferred, but the B.C. Court of Appeal should be able by July to return to the way it was before the pandemic.