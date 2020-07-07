Province upgrades virtual ID options to obtain B.C. Services Card

The B.C. government says it is upgrading its virtual identification system to make it easier for people to apply to access online services on their mobile devices during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

Citizens' Services Minister Anne Kang says more people want government services during the pandemic and the introduction of a remote identity-verification option speeds up the application process to activate a B.C. Services Card for online use.

Kang says sending a short personal video or photo to Service B.C. as part of the application process eliminates the requirement to visit the government office for an in-person verification to receive the card.

As of June 2019, British Columbians could use an online verify-by-video service to connect with a customer service representative in a live video call.

Due to high demand for the service during the pandemic, Kang says the province is now introducing the callback option allowing people to send a personal video without waiting for a representative to become available.

She says a Service B.C. representative will review and verify a person's identity and activate the mobile BC Services Card for online use within hours.

The Citizen's Services Ministry says the B.C. Services Card was launched in 2013 and allows people in B.C. to access government services online and in person while protecting their privacy and data.

The ministry says the card's mobile app was launched in 2018 and more than 125,000 mobile B.C. Services Cards have been activated to date.