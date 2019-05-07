Province releasing 2 reports today into money laundering in real estate
Attorney General David Eby called the contents of the reports 'disturbing'
The province is set to release two reports into money laundering in B.C.'s real estate industry shortly after noon on Thursday.
One report is the remainder of former Mountie Peter German's report, while the second was written by criminal law expert Maureen Maloney.
Attorney General David Eby said Maloney's report was written with expertise from international experts and will make recommendations.
"It's a big picture report about policy in British Columbia and the potential impact of money laundering on B.C.'s real estate market," he said on Wednesday.
Eby will be discussing the report along with B.C.'s minister of finance, Carole James.
The latest reports come amid the release of a flurry of reports into money laundering in B.C., including an explosive report into the luxury car sector earlier this week.
"The trend around money laundering in British Columbia has been that when we look, we find disturbing information and I don't think these reports are any exception," said Eby.
"The reason we commissioned these reports was to get this information out to the public and I'm glad we've been able to do it as quickly as we have been."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.