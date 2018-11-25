Province opens first urgent primary care centre in Vancouver

The province is opening an urgent primary care centre in Vancouver, to ease the pressure on emergency departments.

The City Centre Urgent Primary Care Centre will open on Monday Nov. 26, at 1290 Hornby Street and will be open 365 days a year.

According to a release from the province, the centre is intended for people with "non-life-threatening conditions who need to see a health-care provider within 12-24 hours but don't require the level of expertise found in emergency departments."

It says the centre will provide care for around 35,000 unique patient visits every year.

"The urgent primary care centre will increase access and provide more services for patients who either don't have or can't see their own family doctor," Eric Cadesky, president of Doctors of BC said in the release.

Bob Chapman, director of Vancouver Coastal Health, said the centre will also include "basic lab, diagnostic imaging and a pharmacy on site, as well as access to mental-health and substance-use services."

It is the fifth urgent primary cary centre to open in the province, and the first in Vancouver.

Under the government's primary care strategy, 10 urgent primary care centres will be open around the province by spring 2019.