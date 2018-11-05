Province moves to limit size of houses on ALR land

The provincial government has introduced legislation to place new rules on controversial mega-mansions on Agriculture Land Reserve (ALR) farmland.

If passed, houses on ALR land will be limited to 5,400 square feet.

Last spring, the City of Richmond reduced the maximum size of a house on ALR land to 10,700 square feet.

"The old government let wealthy speculators drive the price of farmland out of reach for young farmers and allowed some of our most valuable agricultural land to be damaged," said Agriculture Minister Lana Popham in a statement.

The ALR was established in 1973 to protect land with prime agricultural conditions for farming and ranching. It currently protects approximately 4.6 million hectares of arable land in B.C.