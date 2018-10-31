Province issues first licence for private, non-medical cannabis retail store in B.C.

The first legal, private non-medical cannabis retail store licence in B.C. has been issued for a store in Kimberley.

The licence was issued by the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) to Tamarack Cannabis Boutique, and is effective Nov. 1, 2018. The store operator will determine when it will open for sales.

According to a statement from the province, more licences will be issued as applicants proceed through the licensing process.

The process requires security screening and financial integrity checks, support from the local government and a store inspection.

The first government-operated BC Cannabis Store opened in Kamloops on Oct. 17, 2018.