Province issues fire ban throughout North Okanagan

B.C. has declared a fire ban throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre's jurisdiction, including the North Okanagan region.

Any open burns larger than a campfire are prohibited within the region to help prevent human-caused wildfires.

A campfire burn is identified as half a metre wide, by half a metre long, by half a metre high.

The ban does not apply to gas, propane or briquette cooking stoves.

The prohibition will remain in effect until October 15.

Property owners are also encouraged to reduce the amount of wood waste on their property, to minimize fire risk.