Lower Mainland gang conflict now a provincewide problem, RCMP say

RCMP say the Lower Mainland gang conflict has expanded provincewide, prompting them to rename it the B.C. gang conflict.

"The ongoing gang conflict that originated in the Lower Mainland is dynamic in nature and no longer confined to the geographic area of the Lower Mainland," said Assistant Commissioner Manny Mann of the RCMP Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. (CFSEU-BC).

It made the announcement during a news conference Monday in connection with the 2021 homicide of 57-year-old Kathleen Richardson in Naramata, B.C.

RCMP cited the homicide as a "prime example" of expanding gang violence. They said collaborations between provincial and regional policing units have been essential to investigative efforts related to the conflict.

"Provincewide strategies are key as we are seeing criminal groups moving throughout B.C., many parts of the country and internationally, as they continue to try and expand their networks and illicit businesses, establish alliances and target each other," said Mann.

RCMP determined Richardson's homicide was related to gang activity in the Lower Mainland and northern B.C. (RCMP)

'A tragic death'

Richardson was found dead in her Naramata home on June 9, 2021, by Penticton RCMP as they were investigating the deaths of Erick and Carlos Fryer.

The bodies of the Fryer brothers were found in a remote area of Naramata a month earlier, in May of 2021.

Richardson's son, Wade Cudmore, and a second man, Anthony Graham, were charged with the first-degree murder of the Fryer brothers in June 2021.

Officers with the newly formed RCMP Major Crime Unit Joint Force Operation (JFO) determined the deaths of Richardson and the Fryer brothers were connected and involved gang activity operating across the Lower Mainland and northern B.C.

"No doubt this is a tragic death, and it just goes to show the unpredictable nature of these gang members and their activities," said Chief Superintendent Elija Rain of the RCMP's provincial Major Crime Unit.

"Not only those that are directly involved, but those on their periphery, may be subject to gang violence," said Rain, adding police are not able to confirm whether Richardson was involved with gang activity.

Police say Richardson's murder led to the formation of the JFO, which is a collaboration between the RCMP's Southeast District Major Crime Unit and the CFSEU-BC.

Charges of first-degree murder in connection with Richardson's homicide have now been laid against 23-year-old Ekene Anigbo of Vancouver and 23-year-old Jalen Falk of Burnaby, as a result of the JFO investigation, in partnership with other regional law enforcement units, said Rain.

"These criminal alliances and acts of violence crossed multiple jurisdictions, which made it necessary for our investigative response to also cross boundaries."

Anigbo and Falk are scheduled to appear in court on April 18.

Police have released other individuals identified and arrested in connection with the homicides at this time without charges.

"Kathy's murder has been devastating for her family, friends and the entire community of Naramata," said Penticton RCMP Superintendent Brian Hunter.

"I hope that the news of these arrests can start the healing process and bring some closure to everyone impacted by these tragedies."