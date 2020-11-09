No rent increases in B.C. until at least July 10

The Province of B.C., says it is taking steps to ensure ongoing housing security for renters who might be facing financial challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic health regulations.

In a statement, the province said, effective immediately, it is extending the freeze on rent increases until July 10, 2021, under the powers of the Emergency Program Act and COVID-19 Related Measures Act.

It said it is an "interim measure" to provide stability and advance notice for renters and landlords, while the newly formed B.C. NDP government's new cabinet is sworn in.

Increases set to happen on Dec. 1, 2020, are cancelled, along with all pending increases through to July, it said.

"We know many renters are still facing income loss and even the slightest increase in rent could be extremely challenging. For that reason, we are extending the freeze on rent increases to provide more security for renters during the pandemic," said Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson.

Prior to October's election, the then-minority B.C. NDP government had frozen rent increases on March 18, 2020, with the ban set to expire Dec. 1.

During the election campaign, the party made affordable rent and housing security one of its main campaign planks, promising to make a cap on rent increases permanent.

Monday's statement made it clear that any renters who have received notice of impending rent increases after the March 30 ban, including increases set for Dec. 1, should disregard those notices and continue to pay their current rent amount until next July.

"We are all in this together, and it is important for both renters and landlords that people can stay in their homes."

Any landlords or renters with questions are asked to contact the Residential Tenancy Branch at 1 800 665-8779 or email HSRTO@gov.bc.ca.