Province cracks down on false proof of vaccine
Records suspected to be fraudulent will be reported to law enforcement, province says
B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said Tuesday that hundreds of British Columbians will receive letters encouraging them to get vaccinated, after they tried to upload their records into the provincial registry and failed.
According to a media release, 1,715 people in B.C., will receive a letter this week, after their records were submitted "without success."
The province says there are strict processes in place to prevent fraud when people submit their vaccine records.
It also said any records that are suspected to be fraudulent will be reported to law enforcement.
There are a small number of people who have been vaccinated and are experiencing trouble with having their record entered into the registry, and the Provincial Health Services Authority will continue to work with them.
British Columbians are required to be fully vaccinated with a Health Canada-approved vaccine, such as Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Janssen, to receive a B.C. Vaccine Card or federal proof of vaccination.
