Surrey gets final approval from province for municipal police force

The B.C. government is officially giving the go-ahead for Surrey to replace the RCMP with a municipal police force.

A news release from Solicitor General and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth's office says he's confident key aspects of the transition plan that required more detail have been thoroughly considered.

A task force was formed in August 2019 to ensure the city's transition plan addressed all major issues, and its work has now concluded.

The policing transition committee was chaired by former attorney general Wally Oppal and included representatives from the City of Surrey, the ministry, and independent experts.

Many questions remain, however, about whether Mayor Doug McCallum can deliver on his promise for Surrey Police Department patrols to begin in April 2021.

Oppal, who put together a 450-page report on the transition, has called that timeline "ambitious."

That's because the city still doesn't have a police board in place, which will be responsible for setting out priorities and hiring a new chief.

McCallum said Thursday that postings for the police board will go up in the coming days.

A report from the city pegs the cost of the transition at $19 million.

Many critics, including the union that represents more than 20,000 Mounties across the country, say that money would be better spent on hiring more RCMP officers in Surrey.

