Province announces 495 long-term care beds for seniors in Interior

The B.C. government plans to add 495 new long-term care beds for seniors to the Interior Health Region — a one-time increase it calls the region's largest in over 15 years.

The 495 beds will bring the region's total number of publicly funded long-term care beds in the region to 6,550, the government said in a statement.

"We need to address the issue of long-term care," Health Minister Adrian Dix said. "COVID-19 has demonstrated to us the central vulnerability … of people living in long-term care.

"We also have a broader question of improving care standards and ensuring that all of us have access to the care we need, when we need it."

Dix said the Interior Health Region's population of seniors 75 years old or over will increase 28 per cent in the next five years, "a substantial, enormous increase."

The plan for the 495 beds breaks down as follows:

140 beds for Kelowna.

100 for Kamloops.

90 for Vernon.

90 for Penticton.

75 in Nelson.

The exact location of the beds will be determined through the bid process, the government said.

The province said the request for proposals to find those beds is now open. Proposals will be assessed in the fall and decisions will be made in early 2021.

Dix said construction will begin in 2021.