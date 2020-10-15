About two dozen people are occupying a Downtown Eastside intersection at Vancouver's Main and Hastings streets in opposition to police action which they say unfairly targets homeless people.

Protesters began demonstrating on Wednesday around noon and by evening had set up a small number of tents in the middle of the street which resulted in transit buses being rerouted to avoid the area.

The group is made of up of advocates for homeless people, Strathcona tent city campers and people living in the Downtown Eastside.

Protest at Main and Hastings closes street for hours. <a href="https://t.co/9bUhoIGXjR">pic.twitter.com/9bUhoIGXjR</a> —@cbckevinli

They issued a news release and said they are signaling "their resistance to ongoing police violence and the justice systems' colonized violence."

On Wednesday night, a Vancouver Police Department spokesperson said officers are on scene monitoring the protest at the blocked intersection, however, the demonstration remains peaceful.

Concerns about crime and aggressive behaviour have been growing in the Strathcona area that's adjacent to the Downtown Eastside after a tent city was established in a neighbourhood park. The encampment quickly expanded with hundreds of people living there during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was the subject of a special Vancouver city council meeting on Oct. 7 which resulted in unanimous agreement to spend $30 million to give shelter to people from the encampment in empty hotels, apartments, hostels and commercial buildings.

The Vancouver Police Department had previously ramped up patrols in the Strathcona area after receiving complaints about stolen property and violence.

Chrissy Brett, a camp liaison at two previous tent cities, is now stationed at an encampment at Strathcona Park in East Vancouver. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Chrissy Brett, a camp liaison and matriarch, who was taken into police custody last month on an arrest warrant, said in the release that the protest is against suppression of vulnerable people.

"Indigenous people and homeless people have been brutalized and had their rights trampled on for generations and we need this to stop now," said Brett.