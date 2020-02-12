Skip to Main Content
Protesters supporting Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs disrupt traffic at Cambie and Broadway
British Columbia·Breaking

Protesters supporting Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs disrupt traffic at Cambie and Broadway

Protesters supporting the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs trying to stop construction of a natural gas pipeline in their traditional territories in northern B.C. are blocking a major Vancouver intersection.

Vancouver police advising drivers to avoid the area due to demonstrations

Meera Bains · CBC News ·
Protesters block the intersection of Cambie and Broadway in support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in Vancouver, British Columbia on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

About a hundred people are demonstrating in the intersection.

Vancouver police officers are rerouting vehicles and advising drivers to avoid the area and use West 12th Avenue as an alternative.

Translink is warning bus users and transit to expect major delays.

More to come.

 

