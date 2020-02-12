Protesters supporting Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs disrupt traffic at Cambie and Broadway

Protesters supporting the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs trying to stop construction of a natural gas pipeline in their traditional territories in northern B.C. are blocking a major Vancouver intersection.

About a hundred people are demonstrating in the intersection.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VanTraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VanTraffic</a>: Protestors have blocked the intersection of Cambie and Broadway and traffic is not getting through. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. —@VancouverPD

Vancouver police officers are rerouting vehicles and advising drivers to avoid the area and use West 12th Avenue as an alternative.

Translink is warning bus users and transit to expect major delays.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RiderAlert?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RiderAlert</a> As of 5:00pm: 15 Cambie/Olympic Village Station is experiencing delays up to 50 minutes due to march. ^nv —@TransLink

More to come.