Protesters set up rail blockade in East Vancouver in support of Wet'suwet'en

A group of protesters have set up a a rail blockade at a major train crossing in East Vancouver, just two days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the rail blockades across the country must come down.

Approximately 40 protestors gathered just before noon at the CN rail lines near Glen Dr. and Venables St., violating an injunction the rail company was granted earlier this month.

Protest organizer Natalie Knight said the blockade was in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs opposing the Coastal GasLink pipeline project, as well as the Mohawk barricading a rail line near Tyendinaga in Ontario.

"We will be here as long as we can," said Knight.

Supporters of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs have blocked a major route in Vancouver. They're calling for the RCMP to leave First Nations unceded territory in B.C. 3:42

Vancouver Police say they are monitoring the protesters and have informed them they are in violation of the injunction.

"The protestors are off to the side of the tracks and at this time are not blocking the rail lines," said Sergeant Aaron Roed with the Vancouver Police Department.

Police told Knight there would be no arrests if protesters remained on the sidewalk. Despite what police say however, Knight said some protesters are on the rail tracks.

She says protesters will stand down once the demands of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs are met.

"We've gotten a lot of honks of support, a lot of fists in the air from drivers showing support for our action," she said.

CN says it is monitoring the protest closely.

"Trespassing on railway property and/or tampering with railway equipment is not only illegal, but also exceedingly dangerous," said Jonathan Abecassis, a media spokesperson with CN.

Hereditary chiefs from the Wet'suwet'en First Nation were expected to return to B.C. on Sunday after visiting Mohawk communities in Eastern Canada, with no signs that blockades crippling the country's rail network will come down.

Prime Minister Trudeau said Friday that while the government is ready to talk, blockades that began two weeks ago must come down and that the situation is "unacceptable and untenable.''

Hereditary chiefs have said they are ready for discussions with the B.C. and federal governments after the RCMP and Coastal GasLink leave their traditional territory.