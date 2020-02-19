After more than a week of demonstrations to support Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs who oppose the Coast GasLink pipeline, another demonstration is planned for Wednesday at Broadway and Commercial Drive, a major transportation hub in Metro Vancouver.

Translink announced Wednesday it is seeking an injunction from B.C. Supreme Court to prevent protesters from occupying any Translink facilities including SkyTrain stations.

The transportation authority said the injunction would cover all its properties including Expo and Millennium lines, the Canada Line and SeaBus, but would not prevent protesters from blocking traffic on roadways which could result in bus delays and detours.

The organizers of the rally, Climate Convergence Metro Vancouver, said in a press release they're hosting Wednesday's demonstration in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en Nation in its fight to assert its rights against the Coastal GasLink Pipeline and demand RCMP leave their traditional territory.

They're also drawing attention to Indigenous-led resistance to the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion project from Alberta to Burnaby.

The Vancouver Police Department said in the statement it is aware of the protest, and will be updating any disruptions to traffic and the public through social media.

Similar actions across Canada

Supporters of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs blocked traffic for over an hour in East Vancouver on Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, dozens of people marched up East Hastings Street from Dunlevy to Clark Drive at a Port of Vancouver entry point which is covered under an existing court injunction and then back down Hastings. No protesters were arrested.

Similar rallies have disrupted roadways and railways across the country for more than a week, as protesters show support for several hereditary chiefs opposed to the construction of the $6.6-billion Coastal GasLink pipeline through Wet'suwet'en territory in northwestern B.C.

The protest is expected to take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.