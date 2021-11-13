3 people arrested for vandalism during climate rally in front of Environment Canada building

Vancouver police say three people were arrested for vandalism on Friday evening during a climate rally downtown near Burrard Street.

According to a written release from police, more than 200 protesters gathered in front of the Environment and Climate Change Canada building around 5 p.m. PT when three people in the group allegedly used coloured paint to vandalize glass windows and walls.

"The VPD supports protesters' right to peacefully assemble and express their opinions, however, we will not stand by when people choose to break the law or damage property," said Sgt. Steve Addison.

Addison said a 20-year-old man and two women, aged 18 and 16, were taken to Vancouver Jail and have since been released pending their next appearance in court.

"[They] did not meet the lawful requirement to be released at the arrest location, as it was likely they would continue to engage in the criminal activity for which they were arrested," Addison said.

"Instead, they were driven to jail, given access to counsel, and released on an undertaking after agreeing to attend court and agreeing not return to the location of the offence."