Watch John Horgan and Andrew Wilkinson debate proportional representation

The debate will be streamed online here. Check back at 6:30 p.m. PT Thursday to watch.

On Thursday night, rival politicians will debate one of the more important choices ever put to British Columbians, and CBC Vancouver will have complete coverage of the event.

Premier John Horgan and Opposition Leader Andrew Wilkinson will, respectively, argue for and against proportional representation in an event covered by CBC on radio, television and online.

British Columbians are currently voting on whether or not to switch from the current first-past-the-post electoral systems for provincial elections in favour of one of several proportional representation systems in a mail-in referendum.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. PT Thursday, both networks will begin their coverage with a pre-debate special about the referendum featuring reporters and experts breaking down key issues.

At 7 p.m., the debate will begin, moderated by CBC Vancouver's Stephen Quinn and Global's Lynda Steele.

It will wrap at 7:30 p.m., and CBC will broadcast a post-debate show on radio and online. Both Horgan and Wilkinson are expected to speak to the media after the debate.

The debate and other programming will be broadcast on CBC Television, heard provincewide on CBC Radio One (88.1 FM or 690 AM in Vancouver).

It will also be streamed live on this webpage, on CBC Vancouver's Facebook page and on Twitter at @CBCNewsBC.