Homeowners in Vancouver can expect to see a slight increase on their property tax notices over the next few years.

Monday night, city council voted to shift two per cent of property taxes from businesses to residences over the next three years, with the aim of providing some relief for the city's small businesses.

In May, one per cent will be shifted to homeowners, followed by half a per cent transfer of the tax for the next two years.

The motion was only narrowly approved, with the vote 6-5 in favour. Councillors Colleen Hardwick, Jean Swanson, Christine Boyle and Melissa DeGenova, as well as Mayor Kennedy Stewart, voted against.

City staff recommended against the shift in a report presented Monday night, after it had been instructed in December to explore how it could help small businesses.

"A blanket two per cent tax shift does not effectively target the [approximately] 21 per cent of commercial properties impacted by assessment volatility arising from development potential," the report said in part.

"Instead, it reduces property tax for all commercial properties without considering whether or not they need any tax relief," said the report.

Businesses are responsible for 45 per cent of Vancouver's property tax bill, yet make up only seven per cent of all properties.