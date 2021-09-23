Spike in COVID-19 cases prompts school closure in Chilliwack

An elementary school in Chilliwack, B.C., has announced it is shifting to online classes effective immediately as a result of climbing COVID-19 cases.

An announcement on Promontory Heights Elementary School's website says the school will be temporarily closed and in-person learning will be paused.

The school medical health officer determined that due to rising COVID-19 cases over the past 10 days, children and staff should not be gathering at this time.

On Wednesday, 214 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Fraser Health region, where there are now 1,734 active cases of the virus.

The school expects to return to in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 4.

On Tuesday, officials reversed their previous decision not to notify parents of COVID-19 exposures in schools.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said feedback from parents and teachers made it clear they wanted to be informed about transmission of the virus. A new plan is expected to be in place by the end of this week.