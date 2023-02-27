Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia·New

CBSA seizes over 1,350 prohibited weapons tied to homes in Chilliwack, B.C.

The Canada Border Services Agency says it seized over 1,350 prohibited weapons and firearms after intercepting parcels at the Vancouver airport and searching homes in Chilliwack, B.C., linked to the packages.

Agency says parcels imported from China were intercepted at the Vancouver International Airport

The Canadian Press ·
A close up picture of a Canada Border Services Agency badge.
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says it seized over 1,350 prohibited weapons and firearms linked to homes in Chilliwack, B.C, at the Vancouver International Airport last month. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Canada Border Services Agency says it has seized over 1,350 prohibited weapons and firearms linked to homes in Chilliwack, B.C.

A statement from the agency says parcels imported from China using a false declaration were intercepted at Vancouver International Airport last month.

"We're taking action at Canada's borders to keep our communities safe — seizing prohibited weapons and ensuring criminals are held accountable,"  Canada's Minister of Public Safety, Marco Mendicino, said in a statement.

"I want to thank the CBSA for their quick and decisive response."

In late January, the agency says an unnamed Chilliwack resident was arrested for suspected offences under the Customs Act, and a number of prohibited weapons and firearms were found during the arrest.

The CBSA said more prohibited weapons were also found at a Chilliwack home the day after the arrest.

The list of weapons included 13 conducted energy weapons, better known as Tasers, 360 stun guns, 171 stun batons and hundreds of prohibited knives and brass knuckles.

The agency says it is reviewing all evidence, and charges are pending.

From Jan. 1 to December 31, 2022, CBSA's Pacific Region says it seized a total of 4,049 prohibited weapons.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now