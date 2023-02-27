CBSA seizes over 1,350 prohibited weapons tied to homes in Chilliwack, B.C.

Canada Border Services Agency says it has seized over 1,350 prohibited weapons and firearms linked to homes in Chilliwack, B.C.

A statement from the agency says parcels imported from China using a false declaration were intercepted at Vancouver International Airport last month.

"We're taking action at Canada's borders to keep our communities safe — seizing prohibited weapons and ensuring criminals are held accountable," Canada's Minister of Public Safety, Marco Mendicino, said in a statement.

"I want to thank the CBSA for their quick and decisive response."

In late January, the agency says an unnamed Chilliwack resident was arrested for suspected offences under the Customs Act, and a number of prohibited weapons and firearms were found during the arrest.

The CBSA said more prohibited weapons were also found at a Chilliwack home the day after the arrest.

The list of weapons included 13 conducted energy weapons, better known as Tasers, 360 stun guns, 171 stun batons and hundreds of prohibited knives and brass knuckles.

The agency says it is reviewing all evidence, and charges are pending.

From Jan. 1 to December 31, 2022, CBSA's Pacific Region says it seized a total of 4,049 prohibited weapons.