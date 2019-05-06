Skip to Main Content
Refuge at the mall: Wildfire smoke driving Canadians into 'clean air shelters' over the summer
Daybreak North·Audio

Refuge at the mall: Wildfire smoke driving Canadians into 'clean air shelters' over the summer

People in western Canada are stocking up on air purifiers and carbon filters as they anticipate what could be another smoky summer.
People in western Canada are stocking up on air purifiers and carbon filters as they anticipate what could be another smoky summer. 5:47
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|