Dozens gather along Highway 16 as 18-year-old Jessica Patrick's remains brought home

People gathered along Highway 16 Thursday as the body of 18-year-old Jessica Patrick was transported from Prince Geoge, B.C. home to Smithers. The CBC's Andrew Kurjata spoke to Amy Williams, Mary Modeste and Beverly Tashoots about the impact of Patrick's death. 3:14

