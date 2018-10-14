Skip to Main Content
Dawson Creek mayoral candidates on LNG, development and their vision for the next four years
Audio

Mayoral incumbent Dale Bumstead and challenger Trenten Laarz lay out their visions for Dawson Creek, B.C. ahead of the election on Oct. 20.
Mayoral incumbent Dale Bumstead and challenger Trenten Laarz lay out their visions for Dawson Creek, B.C. ahead of the election on Oct. 20.
