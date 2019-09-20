Pro-D day 101: We explain teachers' professional development days in B.C.

Today, some B.C. schools are having their first Pro-D day of the year — sometimes referred to as professional development days, curriculum days, framework days or implementation days.

With summer vacation still a fresh memory for students of British Columbia's public schools, some parents are asking why their kids are taking a day off so soon.

"School is starting and we already have Pro-D days," exclaimed Lorena Wilson, a 45-year-old mom of two, as she wrangled about a half-dozen of her neighbours' kids as the school day ended at Forest Grove Elementary in Burnaby.

Districts schedule six Pro-D days every year but the timing of those days can vary. Even within districts, some schools will be in session while others are not and some parents say that can cause planning issues when it comes to arranging child care.

Lorena Wilson says getting organized for Pro-D days can be a challenge. (Christian Amundson/CBC)

"My husband works full time and I work as well, and on those days we always have to scramble a little bit," said Erika Hostina, 39, a mother of two. "It is a lot. It's hard for working parents."

With the first one now here, CBC News went back to class to get some answers about how Pro-D days are handled in B.C.

Erika Hostina says for working parents, Pro-D days can sometimes be hard. "It is a lot. It's hard for working parents." (Christian Amundson/CBC)

CBC News explains Pro-D days in B.C.:

We look at B.C.'s system of Pro-D days, which can vary considerably across the province. 2:13

Why do Pro-D days rankle some parents?

Dionne McFie, president of the Richmond District Parent Advisory Council, said Pro-D days mean parents of younger kids have to find childcare or take a day off work.

"Parents started to get a little bit up in arms about that," McFie said, adding that some changes have been made in Richmond to make the scheduling of these days easier on parents.

McFie said in recent years, the number of Pro-D days has increased as teachers get used to curriculum changes.

Schools like Forest Grove Elementary in Burnaby will be closed to students Friday. (Christian Amundson/CBC)

"The average person gets three weeks holidays a year," she said.

"A lot of parents are having to take a week's holiday just to accommodate if their kids are young and need to be home with them and they can't find childcare."

McFie says it would be easier for parents if some Pro-D days were held in the summer — to be less disruptive.

Like these students, seen in 2018, teachers are expected to study and improve their craft on Pro-D days. But there are no rules or definitions about what that should look like. (CBC)

What do teachers get out of Pro-D days?

British Columbia Teachers' Federation president Teri Mooring says some districts have pro-D days outside of the school calendar, but teachers prefer to sprinkle the days through the year.

Spreading them out means they can react to the needs of their students. Teachers, she added, help decide the focus of five of their six Pro-D days.

"That's when the best kind of professional learning happens," Mooring said. "Any given classroom differs, obviously, from year to year."

Teri Mooring, president of the B.C. Teachers' Federation, says some districts have their Pro-D days during the summer months but it depends on the language of the local collective agreement with teachers. (Christian Amundson/CBC)

McFie says if teachers are going to decide how Pro-D days are run, they should be able to show concrete outcomes from their learning.

"That is one of our beefs," McFie stated. She suggested that teachers should consider sharing their professional development with their students. "There is no accountability."

What are the rules for Pro-D days?

There is one province-wide Pro-D day on Oct. 25 and the ministry of education gets to set the focus of that one. For the next three years, it will explore Indigenous education.

Aside from that, there are no province-wide standards for Pro-D days.

Pro-D days often revolve around teachers gathering in classrooms for conferences or seminars but there are no defined or expected outcomes at the provincial level.

Rob Schindel of the Vancouver School Board says since Pro-D days first came to B.C. in 1972, parents have generally grown to embrace them. (Christian Amundson/CBC)

Rob Schindel, an associate superintendent with the Vancouver School Board, said the board's non-instructional days can see teachers pursue self-directed professional development, which is tracked by administrators.

"We ... recognize the importance for teachers to get together to engage in professional learning opportunities," Schindel said. "Through collaboration and through networking with one another."

How are Pro-D days handled outside of B.C.?

Across Canada, the number of annual Pro-D days varies considerably.

In several provinces, the number of days is set school district by school district.

In Toronto, public school elementary teachers get up to seven Pro-D days a year and secondary teachers get up to eight.

In Calgary, teachers get 13 Pro-D days a year — but three are held in August.