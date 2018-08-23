Private passenger ferry between Vancouver and Victoria cancels all future sailings

A private company running a passenger ferry shuttle service between Vancouver and Victoria has announced there will be no more sailings, effective immediately.

The luxury transportation company, V2V Vacations, owned by an Australian marine company, launched three years ago in 2017. It had offered daily sailings between March and October, in a self-described "premium cruise experience" between the two downtown cores.

"We are disappointed but also acutely aware of the pressures and challenges that we faced in running such an ambitious venture," said general manager Julian Wright in a written statement.

"Our continued operation in 2020 is simply not economically viable."

The service had faltered soon after opening in 2017, when its ship ran into mechanical problems. The catamaran then spent several months on blocks in a Victoria shipyard waiting for new engines.

The decision to close down comes despite double-digit growth in passenger numbers last year, according to Wright.

The sailings had originally been marketed as a tourist experience but, starting in 2019, B.C. residents were given a discount on the sailings.

"As a management team, our commitment and focus has been on improving the overall health of our operations," said Wright.

"However, regretfully, the financial prospects remain unsatisfactory to sustain the business."

Travellers who have already bought tickets for next season will be reimbursed, the company confirms.