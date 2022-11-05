Investigation underway after drone drops suspected firearm at Mission, B.C. prison

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) is investigating after a drone dropped what is suspected to be a firearm at a medium-security prison in Mission, B.C., which prompted a lockdown of the facility on Thursday.

According to the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers (UCCO), a drone had dropped what is suspected to be a firearm along with other contraband like cellphones and drugs at the Mission Institution, which is managed by the CSC.

Officials ordered an "exceptional search" of the federal prison, located about 75 kilometres east of Vancouver.

"The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff, and inmates," said the CSC in a release.

CBC reached out to the CSC, who declined an interview, but said in an emailed statement that "a search of the institution is ongoing in an effort to find any contraband or unauthorized items to ensure the safety and security of the institution."

"Outside of a drone swooping down and actually picking an inmate up, this is the worst-case scenario regarding drones," John Randle, regional president of the UCCO, wrote in an emailed statement to CBC.

"It really highlights the unique and dangerous working conditions we face."

He said drone drops are happening "at an alarming rate" — although he did not elaborate — and called on federal officials to take more urgent action.

"Correctional officers at Kent Institution, Mountain Institution, Matsqui Institution and Mission Institution have been working hard to detect and intercept drone drops before the contraband makes its way into the institutions," said Randle.

"But it's time for CSC and the federal government to take this threat to all federal penitentiaries seriously."