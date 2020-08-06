B.C. principals want province to consider flexible start date for school term

Take the time to get it right.

That's the message the B.C. Principals' and Vice-Principals' Association (BCPVPA) has for the provincial government regarding the current plan in place to return most kids to classrooms in September.

Education Minister Rob Fleming announced July 29 that students will head back to school this fall and will be organized into learning groups, or cohorts, to reduce the number of people they come into contact with.

In an Aug. 4 statement, the BCPVPA asked the province to instead consider a flexible return-to-school date, saying there are "major complexities" associated with a safe reopening during the pandemic.

The association, which represents over 2,600 members employed in B.C.'s public school system, said it hopes school districts and the government recognize the significant changes that will need to happen for a safe reopening, the need to communicate those changes to staff, and the "importance of taking the time to get it right."

Be realistic

The BCPVPA said it supports the province's return-to-school plan, but also empathizes with staff who they say have little time to prepare for a new and challenging year.

"We must all be realistic in assessing our progress in advance of the Aug. 26 deadline for districts to issue their restart plans so that parents and families can be duly notified of any adjustments, and educators and staff have the preparation time they need to welcome their students in a safe and supportive manner," said the BCPVPA.

The association is also asking for clarity from the government concerning how cohorts of students will improve school safety.

"We believe that the concept of the learning groups may require additional explanation and development in order for students, staff, families and school communities to better understand the health and safety implications," says the statement.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said elementary and middle school learning groups will have a maximum of 60 students, while those in secondary school will have up to 120. Fewer students will be allowed in the learning groups for younger students as it is more difficult for them to practise safe physical distancing and proper handwashing, said Henry.

Henry said she has "great confidence" in the reopening plan, and that schools can safely open as long as community transmission remains low.

"We cannot predict the future. We are planning for a number of scenarios — if there is an increase in cases, [we] will review," she said.

Premier John Horgan, speaking to media Thursday, said he understands parents, teachers and students are anxious about returning to the classroom but added that the province is focused on starting the school year as planned in September.

"I hear you, I feel it, but we need to work together," said Horgan.