Field trips, activities add to financial worries for both parents and schools, principal says

It's not just parents grappling with school fees and extracurricular costs as the year gets underway — principals and staff are also operating with tight budgets trying to make education more equitable for students.

David DeRosa, president of the B.C. Principals' and Vice Principals' Association, says there is "definitely some sticker shock" for parents with the first weeks of back-to-school costs — but the problem runs much deeper than that.

"If you separate out that back-to-school cost from the actual fee structure, the challenges are more around the extracurriculars," DeRosa said.

Canadian parents are expected to spend an average of $883 on back-to-school supplies and clothes this year, according to a recent survey from Angus Reid.

But enhanced programs at school, field trips and extracurricular activities can add up to several hundred dollars more.

"As principals, our primary goal is to make sure kids have access [regardless of finances]," he told Stephen Quinn, host of CBC's The Early Edition.

"My experience has been if a student wants to a participate, if a parent wants their child to participate, we find a way."

It's not always easy, though, DeRosa said.

"It's getting more challenging, we used to have access to more discretionary funds," he said.

Back-to-school supplies are just one expense of heading back to class and are compounded by extracurricular fees, field trips and other extra costs.

Pride, stigma issues

Schools must have financial hardship policies to allow students to participate who would otherwise be excluded.

They are not allowed to charge students for any materials or equipment required to complete a course leading to graduation, following a B.C. Supreme Court ruling in 2006.

But according to Adrienne Montani, a youth advocate with First Call B.C. and former chairperson of the Vancouver School Board, asking for fee waivers in itself can be a challenge for parents.

"The problem is that it's thrown back on the parent to assert their poverty," Montani told CBC in an earlier interview.

"There are pride issues, stigma issues — we create shame for families. They don't want to have to ask for something other families aren't asking for."​

DeRosa is aware of the obstacles around asking for help and said it's something schools are trying to address.

"I've experienced that challenge in my career, for sure, more than once," he said.

He said establishing strong relationships with the families, improving communication and working with community liaison and parent groups can help in "recognizing that we are not alone in these challenges — but it's difficult."

