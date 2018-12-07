Princeton RCMP warn 2 couples are peddling counterfeit bills

Princeton RCMP are warning local merchants that two couples have been trying to make purchases using counterfeit American bills.

According to a release from RCMP, an older and a younger couple visited at least nine Princeton businesses and used counterfeit $20 and $50 American bills.

The group did their rounds in Princeton on Dec. 5 and may be headed west, toward the Lower Mainland.

The release says they buy small items with American bills to receive Canadian change, or buy big ticket items with American bills and return the items for Canadian currency.

Anyone with information regarding these individuals is asked to contact the Princeton RCMP or CrimeStoppers. (Princeton RCMP)

The counterfeit bills had serial numbers ending in 0875B, 0149E, 0150E and 0148E.

The younger, female suspect is described as 20 to 30 years old with long, dark brown hair, wearing a black and white scarf, black top, green camouflage jacket, a black and white tuque with a snowflake pattern, tall black winter boots, and black and white leggings.

The older male suspect is described as 50 to 60 years old, with grey and white hair, wearing a black Under Armour baseball cap, a blue jean jacket with a fuzzy collar, black Carhardt work pants, a black hoodie or a black sweatshirt with a Toronto Rapotors logo, with black boots and shoes.

The suspects are in a Ford Windstar or Freestar van, described as aqua coloured, green, or blue.

Anyone with information regarding these individuals is asked to contact the Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6911 or via Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.