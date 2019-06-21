Deadline looms for charity trying to buy 800-hectares for park in B.C.'s Princess Louisa Inlet

The charity trying to buy a remote 800-hectare swath of breathtaking wilderness in Princess Louisa Inlet on the Sunshine Coast has just a few days before a deadline could upset the plan.

The B.C. Parks Foundation has an agreement with a private seller to buy the land to turn it into a provincial park, but if $3 million isn't in place by Aug. 28, the seller will consider other offers.

"You know, we're feeling a little nervous about making it over the finish line, but also really confident, because of the outpouring of support we've had," said Andrew Day, B.C. Parks Foundation CEO.

The foundation has raised more than 95 per cent of the cash it needs to go through with the deal, leaving a gap of $135,000 in the final days of its campaign.

The plan is to purchase the parcel of land that's for sale along the south coast of the remote inlet, which is located about 100 kilometres northwest of Vancouver.

Steep hillsides covered in cedar trees descend all the way to the water in Princess Louisa Inlet. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

If the foundation is able to buy the property, it hopes to bundle it with other B.C. provincial parks in the inlet, land already set aside for conservation, and Crown land to create a massive 9,000-hectare provincial park surrounding the entire inlet.

Day said some of the money already raised has come from a few donors contributing large amounts above $100,000, but loads of smaller donations have also come in from individuals.

He said Mehlin Yoo's Grade 5 class at Surrey's Cambridge Elementary School managed to raise more than $1,100, which it sent to the foundation along with "the most lovely" letter.

"Things like that are amazing and really show how much British Columbians love this province and want to see its most beautiful places protected," said Day.

He said donations have also come from across the country, and even as far away as Japan and Germany.

The three pieces of land for sale come to 800 hectares along the south shore of Princess Louisa Inlet, with 4.5 km of waterfront. (B.C. Parks Foundation)

Do you have more to add tot his story? Email rafferty.baker@cbc.ca

Follow Rafferty Baker on Twitter: @raffertybaker