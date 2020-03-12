Princess Cruises halts operations for 60 days due to coronavirus
Company says its 18 cruise ships will not sail March 12-May 10 because of pandemic
Princess Cruises has announced it is pausing global operations of its 18 cruise ships for 60 days due to the novel coronavirus.
The decision affects trips departing between March 12 and May 10.
Cruise ships have been particularly hard hit by what is now a pandemic and have been turned away by dozens of ports and countries.
In February, hundreds of passengers and crew were infected aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which Japanese officials held in a flawed quarantine operation.
Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises, says "by taking this bold action of voluntarily pausing the operations of our ships, it is our intention to reassure our loyal guests, team members and global stakeholders of our commitment to the health, safety and well-being of all who sail with us."
Passengers now on a Princess cruise that will end in the next five days will continue to sail as expected through the end of the itinerary. Current voyages that extend beyond March 17 will be ended at the most convenient location for guests.
Under normal operations, the company serves more than 50,000 passengers a day.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.