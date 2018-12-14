Prince Rupert under boil water notice; city says it could last over a week

The City of Prince Rupert issued a boil water notice Friday afternoon due to unacceptably high levels of parasites in the drinking water.

It said in a statement that water supply for the city of over 12,000 people has unacceptably high levels of cryptosporidium and giardia.

The city recommends residents and businesses boil water for a minimum of one minute if using it for the following reasons:

Drinking

Cooking (if not boiled)

Brushing teeth

Washing dishes

Washing fruits and vegetables that will be eaten raw.

The city said the notice is likely to last over a week.

Could cause illness

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, cryptosporidium and giardia are both often-water-borne parasites that can cause illness.

Cryptosporidium, it said, has caused outbreaks of gastroenteritis — an intestinal infection that can lead to vomiting, diarrhoea, nausea, cramps and fever — in British Columbia in the past.

Giardia, the centre reports, is a common parasite in Canada. It leads to giardiasis or "beaver fever" and includes symptoms like vomiting, diarrhoea, nausea, cramps, fever, weight loss and fatigue.

The CDC says for most people, these illnesses are not considered serious but people with weakened immune systems could be more susceptible to them.