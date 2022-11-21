RCMP say one person is dead and another injured after a "serious police incident" in Prince Rupert, B.C., this morning.

Police have cordoned off the block around Ocean Centre Mall, a multi-use shopping complex and workspace downtown that includes government offices.

Officers said they arrived at the scene at around 8:30 a.m. PT and found one person dead and another with serious injuries.

Members of the public are asked to stay away from the area as investigators gather evidence.

This morning, a dozen people were gathered outside the building. One woman was seen weeping.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Dave Uppal says supports are in place to help those who need it.

Premier David Eby expressed his sympathies at a news conference this morning, saying, "our hearts go out to everyone affected... all British Columbians are thinking of the people in Prince Rupert."

More to come.