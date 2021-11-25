Wind warning issued for Prince Rupert as hospital limits access amid safety concerns

Concerns are mounting about the stability and structural integrity of the roof at the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital as high winds pick up during another storm hitting B.C.'s coast.

Northern Health says there is a worry that debris from the already damaged roof could fall to the ground below.

The hospital says it has closed access to the main patient and staff parking lot to keep people safe but has put up signage to help people enter and exit the building safely.

The health authority says neither the emergency department nor the main hospital entrances are affected at this time, but the situation continues to evolve.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a wind warning for the North Coast, and says strong winds may cause damage to roof shingles and windows.

Forecasters say southerly winds of 90 km/h could gust to 110 km/h all day and night on Wednesday.

More than 1,600 people are affected by multiple power outages in Prince Rupert, one of which was caused by a downed power pole. The causes of the other two outages are being investigated, according to B.C. Hydro's website.

A 366-metre long container ship has run aground near the city's Fairview Container Terminal due to high winds in the area. It's unclear whether the ship, which can carry 13,000 containers, is loaded or not.