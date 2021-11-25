Wind warning issued for Prince Rupert as hospital limits access amid safety concerns
Officials worried debris from damaged roof could fall to ground, cause injuries
Concerns are mounting about the stability and structural integrity of the roof at the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital as high winds pick up during another storm hitting B.C.'s coast.
Northern Health says there is a worry that debris from the already damaged roof could fall to the ground below.
The hospital says it has closed access to the main patient and staff parking lot to keep people safe but has put up signage to help people enter and exit the building safely.
The health authority says neither the emergency department nor the main hospital entrances are affected at this time, but the situation continues to evolve.
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a wind warning for the North Coast, and says strong winds may cause damage to roof shingles and windows.
Forecasters say southerly winds of 90 km/h could gust to 110 km/h all day and night on Wednesday.
More than 1,600 people are affected by multiple power outages in Prince Rupert, one of which was caused by a downed power pole. The causes of the other two outages are being investigated, according to B.C. Hydro's website.
A 366-metre long container ship has run aground near the city's Fairview Container Terminal due to high winds in the area. It's unclear whether the ship, which can carry 13,000 containers, is loaded or not.
With files from Betsy Trumpener
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?