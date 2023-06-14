4 found dead in Prince Rupert home. RCMP launch homicide investigation

RCMP have launched a homicide investigation after four people were found dead in a Prince Rupert, B.C., home Tuesday night.

Police say the discovery was made in a suburban neighbourhood in the 100 block of Silverside Drive at around 9 p.m. PT on June 13.

Const. Brody Hemrich says numerous personnel are still at the scene, but investigators do not believe there are any outstanding suspects or risk to the public.

The victims' names are not being released.

Hemrich said he wants to assure the community, which is home to more than 12,000 people, that police are doing everything they can in their investigation.

"We're working hard to make sure that this community is safe," he said