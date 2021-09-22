Boil water advisory in effect for all of Prince Rupert
City says high turbidity has been detected, which could impair disinfection system
All residents of Prince Rupert, B.C., have been told they need to boil their drinking water for at least a minute before using it because of concerns about possible contamination.
The city issued a notice late Tuesday saying that high turbidity or cloudiness has been seen in local drinking water, which could be linked to weather changes including heavy rain, surface runoff or flooding.
High turbidity can cause problems with the city's disinfection system, the notice says, which means microorganisms that can cause intestinal illness could escape into the taps in local homes and businesses.
The northwestern coastal city of about 12,000 people has been the subject of a number of boil water advisories in recent years, some of which have lasted months.
Residents are now being told to heat their water to a rapid boil for a minute at minimum before drinking it, using it to brush their teeth, cooking with it, washing vegetables or freezing it for ice.
It's still safe to do laundry or bathe in the city's water without boiling it.
