Prince Rupert man undergoes multiple surgeries after alleged attack by 4 men

Kenneth Haldane, 27, says his last memories of being assaulted by four men on the streets of Prince Rupert was being pushed to the ground and getting kicked all over.

"Then, after that, it went dark," Haldane said.

Since the night of Nov. 27, Haldane has undergone multiple surgeries. Doctors have had to break his nose to reset it. They have installed metal plates in his face to prevent disfiguration. His mouth is wired shut and he is only able to consume liquids fed to him through a syringe.

Kenneth Haldane, left, and Shannon Haldane are both hopeful that someone will be held accountable for the attack on Kenneth in November. This photo was taken prior to the attack. (Shannon Haldane)

Haldane told Radio West host Sarah Penton that he did not recognize the four men that allegedly attacked him.

He and his mother are appealing for anyone with information on the crime to come forward and speak to police who are investigating.

'It was a nightmare'

Kenneth said the attack ended when a truck driver drove by. He honked his horn, called 911 and the assailants fled.

His mother, Shannon Haldane, said when she first saw her son as he walked into the house after the assault, she didn't want to believe what had happened.

"It was a nightmare," Shannon said. "It's been stressful to see your son in pain and to wish that you could do something more for him, just to take away that pain."

Shannon said her son is the sole provider for his family and has not been able to work since late November. He has two daughters, four and two years old.

"It's been a little hard of an adjustment for my littlest one," Kenneth said.

Kenneth and Shannon both hope someone will be held accountable for the crime.

An RCMP spokesperson said she was unable to release any information about the status of their investigation.

